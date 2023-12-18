Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 864,197 IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 864,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. IO Biotech makes up about 0.5% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned about 1.31% of IO Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,844,185 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 31,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IOBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on IO Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

