Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47. 18,152,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 24,500,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

