POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $14.02

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $12.46. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 4,168,836 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PNT. Raymond James downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 11.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

