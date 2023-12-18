POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $91.41

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.41, but opened at $94.11. POSCO shares last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 88,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. Analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in POSCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

