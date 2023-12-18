Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $76.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,522,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,390,134.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,732 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,737. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

