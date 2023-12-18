Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $67.38, but opened at $65.52. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 130,087 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $327,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482,853.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 30,526 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $1,818,433.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522,245 shares in the company, valued at $269,390,134.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $327,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,619,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423,732 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,737. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

