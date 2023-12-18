ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.66

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $64.74, with a volume of 81777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

