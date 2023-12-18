ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,996 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 274,204 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,981,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter.

RWM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

