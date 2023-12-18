ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.23

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 74632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,338.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 838,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,009,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.