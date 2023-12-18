ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.97

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $28.14. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 1,057,002 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $752,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

