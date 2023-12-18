ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.06

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.06 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 757620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.