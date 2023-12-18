ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.01

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 25857645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.