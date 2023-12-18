ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.01

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 25857645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

