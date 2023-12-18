ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.92

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 7309289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $136,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $137,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

