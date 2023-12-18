ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.79

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 2454872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Insider Activity at ProShares UltraShort S&P500

In other ProShares UltraShort S&P500 news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

