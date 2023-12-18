Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 4.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. 322,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 525,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $236,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $236,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,000. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.