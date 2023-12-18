Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 217.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

PRTA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $236,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $236,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

