Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

Shares of PSD stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.17. Pulse Seismic has a 12 month low of C$1.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.22.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.10 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0367607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.