Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD) to Issue None Dividend of $0.20 on January 8th

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

PSD stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$109.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pulse Seismic has a 12 month low of C$1.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.10 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0367607 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

