PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $3.47. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,960,553 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 33.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $541.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

