PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 82.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $118.50 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,079. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

