PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.05

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.05 and last traded at $118.84, with a volume of 580798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

PVH Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

Insider Activity

In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,439,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

