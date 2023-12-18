Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.24. 204,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 352,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $984.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $7,479,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 646,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

