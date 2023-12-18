Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QBR.B. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.56.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

