Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

