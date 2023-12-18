QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Acquires 200,000 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Free Report) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$172,600.00 ($113,552.63).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QV Equities alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 40,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,960.00 ($23,000.00).

QV Equities Stock Performance

QV Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.