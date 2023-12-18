Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 5.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 207,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 567,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

