Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Declares $0.20 Special Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 232.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.3%.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 310,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,827. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $376,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after buying an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

