Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE: NOG):

12/14/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

12/4/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.8 %

NOG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 595,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

Get Northern Oil and Gas Inc alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,454 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.