Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $26.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $300.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

