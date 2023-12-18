Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.