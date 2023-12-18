Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $170.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after buying an additional 74,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

