Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.55 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

