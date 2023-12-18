Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 309,529 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 937,540 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 962,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

