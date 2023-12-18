Reviewing Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 92.73%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

This table compares Prairie Operating and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 155.59 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Iris Energy $75.51 million 5.31 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iris Energy beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

