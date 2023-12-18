Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 1,827,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

