Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 2,137 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,610.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

