Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 30,425 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.60 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

