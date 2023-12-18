Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TJX opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

