Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $255,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.