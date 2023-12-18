Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $729,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $131.63 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

