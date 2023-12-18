Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 9,165 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 9.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $29,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.