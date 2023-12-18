Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after purchasing an additional 211,220 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $36.26 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

