Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 120 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 18,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

TSM opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.