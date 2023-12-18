Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 2,033 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCY opened at $20.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.