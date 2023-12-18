Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 76,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

