Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.
X has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$92.13.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 earnings per share for the current year.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
