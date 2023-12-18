Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $19.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 104.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
