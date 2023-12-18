Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $19.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 104.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.