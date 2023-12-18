Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$142.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a C$142.00 price target by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RY. CSFB set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$134.65.

RY stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$132.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,788. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

