Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$146.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$130.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.65.

RY traded up C$0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$132.33. 1,052,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,788. The company has a market cap of C$186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$140.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

