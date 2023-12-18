RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

